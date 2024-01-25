3 dead in shooting at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Arlington police said three people were killed at an apartment complex Arlington police said three people were killed at an apartment complex 01:40

ARLINGTON — Three people were found dead in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Arlington, Texas, authorities said.

Arlington police said the shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. local time on the city's south side.

Officers arrived at the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane to find three victims dead from gunshot wounds, police said. No additional details were provided.

Police did not immediately identify the victims, or provide information on what led up to the shooting, or a possible motive.

No arrests have yet been made, police said.

A CBS News Texas crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.