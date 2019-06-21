Planned Parenthood says Missouri will not renew license to perform abortions
Missouri's health department will not renew Planned Parenthood of St. Louis's license to perform abortions, a Planned Parenthood spokesperson told CBS News Friday morning.
The license had been set to expire on May 31, and a district judge had issued a preliminary injunction to allow the clinic to continue operating. The judge is expected to hear arguments Friday on whether to extend the injunction.
This is a developing story.