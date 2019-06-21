Live

Planned Parenthood says Missouri will not renew license to perform abortions

By Kate Smith and Meg Oliver

Missouri's health department will not renew Planned Parenthood of St. Louis's license to perform abortions, a Planned Parenthood spokesperson told CBS News Friday morning. 

The license had been set to expire on May 31, and a district judge had issued a preliminary injunction to allow the clinic to continue operating. The judge is expected to hear arguments Friday on whether to extend the injunction. 

