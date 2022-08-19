Watch CBS News
U.S.

Multiple people killed after two planes crash in midair while trying to land

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Several killed in midair plane crash
Several killed in midair plane crash 00:17

Multiple people are dead after two planes collided over a California airport, authorities said Thursday. 

At around 3 p.m. local time, a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person on board and a twin-engine Cessna 340 with two people on board collided as they were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. 

watsonville-fatal-plane-crash.jpg
Multiple people were killed after two small planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport. City of Watsonville

The Watsonville Fire Department confirmed there were multiple casualties in the collision. The identities of those killed were not immediately released.

There were no injuries reported to anyone on the ground, according to the FAA. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. 

Watsonville Municipal Airport is located about 45 miles south of San Jose.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 8:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.