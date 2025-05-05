Pictures show royal family watching military procession, flypast to mark VE Day's 80th anniversary

How Europe is celebrating the end of WWII

Members of the British royal family — including King Charles, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — were pictured on Monday watching a military procession and flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

VE Day is May 8, celebrating the official surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces to end World War II. Monday kicked off four days of events commemorating the end of most fighting in Europe 80 years ago.

The royal family watched the procession of about 1,300 people — including members of the British military — from a raised platform outside Buckingham Palace. They later moved to the palace balcony to see a flypast that had been expected to include two dozen history and current military aircraft.

Their public appearances came just three days after King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, said in an interview with CBS News partner network BBC News that he "would love reconciliation" with members of the royal family, and revealed that his father was not been speaking with him amid a legal dispute over security.

Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the flypast featuring the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows and current and historic military aircraft, at the end of the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III attends the opening military parade of the four-day Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations in London, United Kingdom on May 5, 2025. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Louis during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Veteran Joy Trew during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Left-right: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace as members of the royal family pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla wave to crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the armed forces procession on May 5, 2025. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the VE Day military procession on May 5, 2025 in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

