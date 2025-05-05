Pictures show royal family watching military procession, flypast to mark VE Day's 80th anniversary

Members of the British royal family — including King Charles, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — were pictured on Monday watching a military procession and flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
VE Day is May 8, celebrating the official surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces to end World War II. Monday kicked off four days of events commemorating the end of most fighting in Europe 80 years ago.
The royal family watched the procession of about 1,300 people — including members of the British military — from a raised platform outside Buckingham Palace. They later moved to the palace balcony to see a flypast that had been expected to include two dozen history and current military aircraft.
Their public appearances came just three days after King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, said in an interview with CBS News partner network BBC News that he "would love reconciliation" with members of the royal family, and revealed that his father was not been speaking with him amid a legal dispute over security.