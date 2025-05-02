Highlights from Prince Harry's BBC interview on King Charles, security and whether he'd go back to U.K.

Full interview: Prince Harry tells BBC about King Charles, whether he'd return to U.K. and more

In an emotional interview hours after Prince Harry lost his latest court battle over his security protection, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his future in the U.K., his relationship with his father and the U.K. High Court's ruling on Friday.

Harry's security detail has been an issue between him and his family after protection was downgraded in 2020 when Harry chose to no longer be an official "working member" of the royal family and moved to the United States.

Harry spoke to CBS News partner network BBC News on Friday in Southern California, where he lives with his wife, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Here are the highlights from Harry's interview:

Harry says King Charles "won't speak" to him, but Harry still wants "reconciliation" with royal family

"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry said. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile."

King Charles is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry doesn't "see a world" where he "would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K."

Harry told the BBC that in the last five years, he has only visited the U.K. for funerals, court hearings or charity events.

"I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," Harry said. "The things that they're going to miss is, well, everything. I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done."

Harry has argued that he and his family could be vulnerable to potential attacks when visiting the U.K. because of threats and hostility aimed at him and Meghan on social media and through British tabloids invading his family's privacy. Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a 1997 car crash in Paris while the vehicle she was riding in was being pursued by paparazzi.

Harry said that he misses the U.K. and "it's quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

Harry says the U.K. High Court's ruling sets a "new precedent that security can be used to control"

On Friday, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales dismissed Harry's case, which involved how an official committee decided to remove his full publicly-funded security protection in 2020.

"I think what really worries me more than anything else about today's decision, depending on what happens next, is that it's set a new precedent that security can be used to control members of the family and effectively what it does is imprison other members of the families from being able to choose a different life," Harry said.

Harry called the legal fight over his security detail "a family dispute" and said he didn't plan on seeking further legal challenges.

"I can only come to the U.K. safely if I'm invited," he said. "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands."