Prince Harry says he wants "reconciliation" with royal family in emotional interview

In an exclusive interview with CBS News partner network BBC News, Prince Harry said he wants a "reconciliation" with other members of the royal family.

He said he was "devastated" by today's U.K. High Court ruling scaling back his security detail, which he said makes it "impossible" for him to take his family back to the U.K.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," Harry told the BBC. "I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show, you know, my children."

Harry now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children. He said that the initial decision to downgrade his security was due to a dispute with his family over his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020.

"This is, at the heart of it, a family dispute. And it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made, most likely - in fact, I know - to keep us under their roof," Harry told the BBC. "But then once they realized that that wasn't going to work, once they realized that, you know myself, my wife, my kids are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts. Look at the risks. Look at the threat. Look at the impact. If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren - if anything was to happen to them - look where the responsibility lies, you know? So this is a duty of care that has been completely throw out the window."

Harry said he has been cut off from his father, King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff," Harry said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.