DNC Chair Tom Perez says Murphy, Northam won because "they're sane"

After a rousing win for the Democratic party in two key gubernatorial races for New Jersey and Virginia, Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez is crediting his party's candidates wins to them being "sane."

"People are so sick of these Twitter tirades. They want leaders they can be proud of. And that's why people like Phil Murphy and Ralph Northam were able to win – because they're sane," said Perez on an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday morning.

He added that Murphy and Northam are "people who are speaking to the issues that people care about. They actually care about facts. They actually care about making sure people have a good job and a good opportunity. They're not playing the politics of division."

The DNC head said that the greatest strength for the party in the face of the Trump administration and Republican stronghold over Congress continues to be "unity", calling out President Trump for "trying to divide America."

"The politics of division are not what we want in New Jersey and Virginia and elsewhere," he said.

Perez also spoke to the Democrats' strategy for this off-year election, saying, "The formula for every one of these races was organize, organize, organize, get good candidates and lead with your values."

Perez credited the "most extensive coordinated ground game in Virginia history" as being an asset for Northam's big win in the governor's race, but said voters in key states wanted to stick to the issues on Tuesday, not partisan divides.

"Talk about the issues that matter most to people. Facts matter right now, and what we learned from all these races yesterday is, this tale that the Affordable Care Act's a disaster – that's not the reality on the ground for people," Perez added.

CBS News' Katiana Krawchenko contributed to this report.