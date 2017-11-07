CBS News has projected Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam will win the governor's race in Virginia, and Democrat Phil Murphy will win the same seat in New Jersey.
Murphy's win over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno was expected. But the Virginia race with Republican Ed Gillespie was expected to be closer, and is a possible indication that President Trump's approach is not working in that commonwealth. Tuesday marks the first regularly scheduled Election Day since Mr. Trump's victory this time last year, and the two races have been closely watched.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is looking secure a second term in office as he faces off against Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island and a slew of third-party candidates, including former NYPD police officer and security expert, independent candidate Bo Dietl.
And while health care continues to pose as an area of contention for both Republicans and Democrats in Washington, Maine residents are voting on Tuesday to potentially join 31 other states that have expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The ballot measure comes after Maine's governor vetoed five different legislative attempts to expand the program.
When do polls close?
Polls in Virginia close at 7:00 p.m. ET while both New Jersey and Maine polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. Voters in New York have until 9:00 p.m. ET before their polls close for the night.
