Pet insurance can provide valuable financial protection and peace of mind for owners of dogs, cats and some exotic animals, regardless of their age or health status. And it's easy to use. Owners will pay for veterinarian visits, treatments and medications at the time of service and then go home to submit a claim for reimbursement.

While pet insurance can cost less than $50 per month, depending on the personal factors of the pet in question, it can potentially save owners thousands of dollars over the life of their pet. That's a valuable protection to have in any economic climate, but particularly now, with inflation still persistent and interest rates meant to combat it still high.

Like all financial products and services, however, there are some better ways to approach pet insurance than others. And with the weeks in 2023 winding down, there are some smart pet insurance moves owners should consider making right now.

3 pet insurance moves to make before 2024

Considering an insurance plan for your furry friend? Then get started by making these three smart moves now.

Shop around for a provider

Pet insurance is like most other products in that you should shop around to find the best deal. With so many providers now on the market, it makes sense to get quotes from at least three different ones to see what they're offering. Just make sure to request identical quotes.

For example, if you want an accident-only policy for a 2-year-old female Labrador, make sure to get quotes from all three providers for the same animal type, age, sex and breed. This will ensure an easier, apples-to-apples comparison so you can determine which is truly best.

Speak to your veterinarian

Your veterinarian is already well-versed in your pet's medical history, so why not ask them for help in picking a pet insurance plan? By doing so, you can better tailor a prospective policy to what you need now and may need in the future. This way you won't get stuck paying for protections you don't need and can't use. And don't be afraid to speak to other sources for their feedback, like other pet parents and friends who have pet insurance currently.

Apply quickly

Once you've adequately completed the above two items, you'll want to apply with the provider that you like best. But don't wait too long. For starters, every pet insurance provider institutes a mandatory waiting period before coverage kicks in. So, if you wait until your pet gets sick to get started you may not be able to submit a claim until the waiting period has concluded.

But that's not the only reason why you should apply before the year is out. Pet insurance is almost always cheaper for younger pets than it is for older ones. So, if you wait for another calendar year and your dog or cat has another birthday in the interim, you'll almost assuredly pay a higher premium than if you had acted sooner. Plus, pet insurance is generally more robust for younger applicants than older ones, which are considered less healthy and riskier to insure.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can provide cost-effective and comprehensive protection but, to get it, owners will need to make a few timely moves. This includes shopping around for providers and speaking to their vet for their input. But it also involves applying quickly in order to more easily complete the mandatory waiting period and to improve chances of locking in cheaper, but still comprehensive, care. By doing so, pet owners can breathe easier knowing that their pet's health (and their wallet) are protected in 2024 and far beyond.