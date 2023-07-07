Pet insurance for dogs: 3 things you may not have known

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Goldendoodles tend to be one of the cheaper dog breeds to insure. Getty Images

Pet ownership can be a loving, fulfilling … and expensive experience. That's why more owners are turning to pet insurance and the financial relief a policy can provide. In return for a minimal fee to a provider each month (which can be discounted if paid upfront), owners can secure coverage for a wide range of veterinarian visits, treatments and medications. This can be an effective way for owners to protect both their pet and their bank account.

Like all financial products and services, however, it behooves pet owners to know the ins and outs of this unique insurance type in order to get the greatest return. This is particularly true for dog owners. Dogs have historically required more medical care, more frequently than cats. For dog owners considering pet insurance, then, it first helps to know a few facts.

3 things you may not have known about pet insurance for dogs

Here are three things to know about pet insurance for dogs.

Not all breeds are priced the same

Just like the cost of health insurance varies for humans, so does the price of pet insurance for different dog breeds. Pet insurance may be significantly more expensive for pets predisposed to persistent medical conditions and significantly cheaper for dogs known for their health and longevity. Price this in as you search for the best pet insurance plan for your furry friend.

For example, English Springer Spaniels, Miniature Yorkshire Terriers and Goldendoodles are all known for their wellbeing and general good health. As such, you can expect to pay less than $40 per month to insure them. On the other end of the spectrum, Jack Russel Terriers and Newfoundlands will cost owners close to $100 or more each month. English and French bulldogs will also be expensive, due to their inherent breathing issues and other well-known medical ailments.

Younger dogs are usually cheaper to insure

It may seem counterintuitive to purchase pet insurance for a puppy. But this is actually the best time to get a cost-effective plan. As you wait and your pet ages they'll become less healthy and riskier to insure - a risk that will be passed on to owners in the form of higher monthly and annual premiums. But it's not just the cost you'll be dealing with. Older pets could be rejected for coverage or have their options limited if they have pre-existing medical conditions (pet insurance providers won't cover these issues). But if you apply before they arise you'll be in a better position to maximize your coverage options.

You have many options to choose from (and resources to use)

Pet insurance may seem like a relatively new insurance type but it's a robust, growing industry with many options to choose from. So don't just sign up with the first provider you see. Do your research, shop around and get quotes from at least three providers to establish a baseline to compare each other against. And don't be afraid to ask around. Other pet owners are a great resource but your veterinarian, in particular, can provide expertise you can't get anywhere else. Your veterinarian is well-versed with your dog's medical history - and your dog's overall breed - so they can help tailor a policy to what you need now or will need in the future. This way you don't wind up paying for coverage you don't need and won't use.

The bottom line

Owning a pet can be a great, fun ride. But pricey veterinarian visits and medical care can diminish that joy. Fortunately, pet insurance can help. To secure the most and cheapest assistance dog owners should first understand that different breeds come with different price points but that younger dogs are generally cheaper to insure than older ones. Finally, dog owners should understand that there are many options to choose from - and many sources that can help you find the best and most comprehensive plan for you and your pup.