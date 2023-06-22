Want the best pet insurance? Talk to these 3 people first

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Before buying pet insurance consider speaking to other owners for their feedback and experiences. Getty Images

With inflation still present, albeit cooler than it's been, and interest rates to combat it still high, it can feel like everything is more expensive than it was just a few years ago. In this climate, Americans need to be more careful with how they spend their money and what they spend their money on. This is especially true for pet owners who have been dealing with higher costs for pet care and veterinary treatments. Fortunately, pet insurance can help offset some of these costs, potentially reimbursing owners for up to 90% of the costs they otherwise would have got stuck paying out of pocket.

Like all insurance types, however, it behooves owners to do their research first in order to secure the most cost effective and comprehensive coverage. While this can (and should) include getting quotes from multiple providers, it also helps to speak to sources familiar with this unique insurance type.

Get a free pet insurance quote here now to learn more.

3 people to talk to about pet insurance

Before signing with a provider make sure you've got input from at least two of these three sources.

Your veterinarian

Your vet isn't just someone you can count on when your pet is sick or when they need their annual vaccinations. They can also be a great resource when looking for pet insurance. Not only are they familiar with your individual pet, but they're also likely well-versed in the medical history of your pet's breed and any medical conditions they may be prone to. As such, they can give you feedback on what kind of pet insurance you need, and which coverage options you can skip. By speaking with your veterinarian you can tailor your prospective pet insurance to what you need now (or will need in the future) so you don't get stuck paying for useless coverage.

Get a free pet insurance quote in 30 seconds here now.

Other pet owners

While your veterinarian can be a great resource when searching for pet insurance, don't hesitate to speak to those outside of the exam room, too. Specifically, other pet owners can help you find the best pet insurance for your needs. Ask them what policy they currently have and what provider offers it. Ask them about the reimbursement policy, their provider's approach to pre-existing medical conditions and their dental coverage options. Other owners can provide detailed, insightful feedback that veterinarians may not have and that insurance companies may not be so willing to share. Don't hesitate to speak to them.

Shelter and adoption agency employees

If you've adopted your dog or cat, or plan to in the future, then consider speaking to employees at the shelter or adoption agency you will be using. See what they have to say about pet insurance and carefully note any positive or negative experiences they may have had or heard about. While these employees may not be using pet insurance directly for their pets, chances are that they've dealt with families that adopted pets from their shelter and used pet insurance to pay for their care. At a minimum, these employees will be able to provide anecdotes and personal feedback that can be more helpful than just reading another online review.

Review some of the top pet insurance companies currently available in the below table now.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can be a smart way to safeguard your pet and your bank account. Before signing with a provider, however, make sure to do your homework and gather multiple price quotes to compare against. And don't be afraid to speak to other sources that may be able to help, namely your veterinarian, other pet owners and employees that work at pet shelter and adoption agencies. By getting a wide variety of opinions and advice you'll better be able to build a personalized and valuable pet insurance plan for your furry family member.