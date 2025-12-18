Person of interest identified in Brown University shooting, sources say

A person of interest has been identified in the deadly mass shooting at Brown University, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Thursday.

Law enforcement has identified a person, and a search for that individual is underway, the sources said.

Two students were killed and nine more were wounded when the gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon inside a classroom on the Ivy League university's campus in Providence, Rhode Island, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the school's Barus & Holley engineering building during final exams.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, police said a male suspect had managed to escape from the building. In the hours and days that followed, police and the FBI released images and videos of the man they described as a person of interest walking around a nearby neighborhood several hours before the first 911 calls reporting the shooting came in.

The person in the images wore black clothing and a face mask. None of the footage pictured him clearly.

A video released on Tuesday, though blurry, was the clearest picture of the person of interest released so far. The image appeared to be digitally enhanced.

John Mulvaney, an FBI veteran of 26 years and the managing director of CBIZ Forensix Consulting Group, told CBS News Boston the footage appeared to show the person of interest "casing the neighborhood."

The FBI is offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.

The two students killed in the shooting were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek American freshman student.

"Both were brilliant and beloved — as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families," Brown's president, Christina H. Paxson, wrote in a letter Tuesday to the university community. "Our hearts continue to be with them in their profound sorrow."