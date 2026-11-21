Gold Star families have told CBS News that briefings about a forthcoming U.S. military report on the deadliest strike on U.S. soldiers in the Iran conflict did not, to their satisfaction, address their concerns about the military preparations and response to the attack.

Several of the families said they have been briefed about the unclassified results from the long-awaited internal probe into one of the first attacks on U.S. troops during Operation Epic Fury. Six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were killed by a drone strike on their command post in Kuwait, known as Port Shuaiba, on March 1.

The official report has not yet been released to the public. The Pentagon has indicated it could be made public in a matter of days.

Over the past week, the Army briefed at least three Gold Star families on the investigation, and several family members told CBS News they were frustrated by what they heard.

Some of those briefed told CBS News the report does little to address the findings of an eight-month CBS News investigation, in which multiple sources said Army commanders ignored repeated warnings about the drone threat in the weeks before the attack.

Witnesses told CBS News that the facilities were not fortified to protect service members from a strike by one-way attack drones, which are a staple of the Iranian arsenal. Soldiers on the site said they had seen U.S. intelligence prior to the war showing the location was on an Iranian target list. And they argued the facilities lacked sufficient medical supplies and a plan for a mass casualty incident.

Photo obtained by CBS News shows damage from the Iranian drone attack that killed six U.S. service members in Kuwait on March 1, 2026.

The briefings were led by Brig. Gen. Peter Glass, the deputy commander of U.S. Army Central, according to those who attended. They were individually held at either military or National Guard posts in locations close to the respective families.

"I wish I felt better," a Gold Star family member told CBS News after her briefing, which she said lasted roughly three hours. "I wish this gave me more than what I had yesterday or what I had the day before."

Six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were killed in the drone strike. U.S. Army photos

The briefings come just days after a U.S. Army soldier who survived the deadly Iranian drone attack filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress alleging senior military officials ignored warnings and did not plan properly for anti-drone defenses ahead of the war with Iran.

The whistleblower, Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, spoke exclusively with 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell about his complaint, which was submitted to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Nov. 13 and obtained by CBS News.

In the complaint, Ramsbottom alleges that Army leaders were warned about drone threats at the U.S. command post, and alleges the site had "no dedicated protection" against the Iranian drones. In an interview with CBS News, he identified Brig. Gen. Clint Barnes, who commanded the unit, and Maj. Gen. John Hinson, who oversaw logistics for the U.S. command, as dismissing warnings about protection at the location. Ramsbottom called for an independent investigation.

Neither official responded to multiple requests for comment from CBS News.

Another Gold Star family member described the briefing as mostly "cordial" but said the exchange grew tense when family members pressed for more answers about why the unit was moved to Port Shuaiba when most other soldiers were sent out of Kuwait ahead of the launch of Operation Epic Fury.

"We took a couple breaks because it got heavy and I needed some air," one family member said.

Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was among those killed, told 60 Minutes he believes she might have survived if there was a better plan in place. "I think my wife had a shot, yeah," he said.

He said investigators told him that, no matter what medical resources were present, his wife's injuries were too severe for her to have survived the strike.

The Pentagon for months has declined comment to CBS News, but confirmed its internal investigation into the Port Shuaiba attack concluded in June. Still, it would take until mid-November for the Army to share its findings — another point of contention for some Gold Star family members.

"Going in I had an idea of what I wanted to know," another family member said. "I just knew I wasn't going to get answers — and I was right."