Video that appears to show Pennsylvania voters' ballots being ripped up is fake, officials say

A video circulating on social media showing someone destroying mail-in ballots in Bucks County is fake, officials in Pennsylvania said.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office and Yardley Borough Police Department said in a statement Thursday that they investigated the video and found that it "was fabricated in an attempt to undermine confidence in the upcoming election."

The DA's office is in touch with the FBI, which will "attempt to locate the source" of the video, the statement says.

The Bucks County Board of Elections also said in a bipartisan statement that the video is fake.

"This type of behavior is meant to sow division and distrust in our election systems, and makes a mockery of the people working incredibly hard to ensure a free and fair election is carried out," the board said in part in the statement.

Officials in Pennsylvania and beyond have warned voters about election disinformation spreading online.

Pennsylvania is considered one of the most important battleground states in the upcoming presidential election. The state will be in the spotlight come Nov. 5 and possibly for days after, depending on how long it takes election workers to count ballots. Officials across the Philadelphia area have shared with CBS News Philadelphia how they're securing the election and how ballots will be counted.

