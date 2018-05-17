Pauley Perrette thanks CBS after tweeting about "assault"

Pauley Perrette is thanking "my studio and network CBS" a few days after she posted cryptic tweets implying that she left "NCIS" because of what she calls a "crime." After Perrette tweeted Sunday about "multiple physical assaults," CBS issued a statement saying that the actress approached them about a "workplace concern" and that they "worked with her to find a resolution."
On Tuesday night, Perrette tweeted, "I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back."
Perrette initially told CBS "Sunday Morning" earlier this month that she was leaving "NCIS" because she was growing disillusioned with fame, and wanted to focus on activism and spending time with her dogs.
"It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it," she said. "It really makes me sad."
But after her final episode aired, she wrote on Twitter, "I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened."
Then she posted a string of tweets saying she never went public with her accusations because she wanted to protect the jobs of people on the show, and said that "a very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'" is keeping her silent. She added the cryptic accusation, "He did it."
She also wrote, "I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."
CBS Television Studios issued a statement on Tuesday, saying Perrette had a "terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her."
The statement continued, "Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."
Neither Perrette nor CBS have given specifics on the actress' accusations.