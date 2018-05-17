Pauley Perrette thanks CBS after tweeting about "assault"

Pauley Perrette is thanking "my studio and network CBS" a few days after she posted cryptic tweets implying that she left "NCIS" because of what she calls a "crime." After Perrette tweeted Sunday about "multiple physical assaults," CBS issued a statement saying that the actress approached them about a "workplace concern" and that they "worked with her to find a resolution."

On Tuesday night, Perrette tweeted, "I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back."

I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 16, 2018

Perrette initially told CBS "Sunday Morning" earlier this month that she was leaving "NCIS" because she was growing disillusioned with fame, and wanted to focus on activism and spending time with her dogs.

"It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it," she said. "It really makes me sad."

But after her final episode aired, she wrote on Twitter, "I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened."

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Then she posted a string of tweets saying she never went public with her accusations because she wanted to protect the jobs of people on the show, and said that "a very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine'" is keeping her silent. She added the cryptic accusation, "He did it."

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

She also wrote, "I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

CBS Television Studios issued a statement on Tuesday, saying Perrette had a "terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her."

The statement continued, "Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

Neither Perrette nor CBS have given specifics on the actress' accusations.