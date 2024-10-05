Passenger lands small plane after pilot experiences medical emergency

Heat may be factor in multiple small plane crashes over weekend

A passenger successfully landed a small plane on Friday after the pilot had a medical emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90 was traveling from Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada to Monterey Regional Airport in California, with a pilot and one other person on board, the FAA said.

The pilot suffered an unspecified medical emergency while flying, the FAA said, forcing the passenger to take the controls and make an emergency landing at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California.

The Kern Fire Department told CBS News affiliate KBAX that firefighters were called to a report of a medical emergency on the plane. The pilot was reported to be "incapacitated," the fire department said. Firefighters saw the plane approach and land safely, then "chased" the plane down the runway in emergency vehicles to meet it.

The FAA did not release the passenger or pilot's identities nor give an update on the pilot's condition. The pilot was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The passenger did not report any injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Security Board will investigate the incident, the FAA said.