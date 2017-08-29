Paris Jackson pays tribute to dad Michael Jackson on his birthday

Paris Jackson wrote a sweet tribute to her father, the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson, on Tuesday. It would have been Jackson's 59th birthday.

She posted an adorable throwback photo of herself kissing her dad when she was a small child and remembered what he taught her.

Jackson wrote, "Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always."

Then Jackson posted a recent photo of herself at the MTV VMAs, but superimposed an image of her father over the picture so that it looks like he is kissing her forehead.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

The model and activist also slammed any Michael Jackson fans who criticized her fiery MTV VMAs speech against white supremacists.

She tweeted that she did not want her dad's fans to "obsessively spread hate." She also tweeted, "oh he'd be disappointed in me? for my activism n positive messages?"

if you constantly talking bout how much ya love an artist who made his whole message "peace n love," maybe dont obsessively spread hate…? 🤔 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 29, 2017

On Sunday at the VMAs, Jackson said, "Let's leave here tonight remembering we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist."