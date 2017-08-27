MTV VMAs 2017: Highlights and winners

The 2017 MTV VMAs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., kicked off with a lasers, fire and Kendrick Lamar. Break dancers performing amidst the light beams and fog as the rapper performed "DNA." The song culminated with a ninja breakdancing while engulfed in flames. Then the rapper transitioned to "HUMBLE." and Lamar's backup performers, who were wearing martial arts uniforms, clamored up and down a ladder that was set ablaze.

Audience members sang along as Ed Sheeran took the stage to perform "Shape of You" against a prismatic set. Then, Lil Uzi hopped onstage to add a few rap lines and help Sheeran close out the song before the two launched into "XO TOUR Llif3."

The show cut to a skit featuring host Katy Perry hatching up a scheme to visit space, asking for advice from Buzz Aldrin, Peggy Whitson, Abbi Jacobson, Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon, who reminded Perry, "I wasn't really on Apollo 13." Perry then detailed her fictional trip to space before she floated down to the stage in her holographic space suit.

When she got to the stage, Perry explained to the audience that she has been missing in action because of her trip to space.

She said: "The world is doing so well right? Everything is fine, great! Maybe not so much."

Perry explained she wanted to change clothes. As she started to disrobe, she went through a rack of clothes. At one point, she took a "Handmaid's Tale" uniform out and asked what it was. She said, "You guys have really been going through it, haven't you? How the f**k are you coping right now?" before she was handed a fidget spinner as an explanation.

Paris Jackson presented best pop video award, but not before giving an impassioned statement against white supremacists.

"Let's leave here tonight remembering we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination," said Jackson. "We must resist."

Fifth Harmony won best pop video for "Down" and they got teary as they thanked their families and Gucci Mane, who was on the stage with them.

Hailee Steinfeld announced Julia Michaels' performance of "Issues."