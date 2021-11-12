Paris Hilton posts pictures in her wedding dress after marrying Carter Reum

Paris Hilton tied the knot Thursday with Carter Reum in Los Angeles, California. The heiress shared pictures of her Oscar de la Renta wedding dress to Instagram.

"My forever begins today..." Hilton wrote.

Reum and Hilton got engaged in February after dating for over a year, according to Entertainment Tonight. He proposed to her on a birthday trip.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. Here's to Love — the Forever Kind."

In 2020, the socialite turned reality TV star spoke out about how childhood trauma affected her famous persona over the last two decades. In an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith on CBS "Sunday Morning," Hilton opened up about her experience at an abusive "behavior modification" school.

"I just feel when I got out of that school, I was so lost," Hilton said.

She said her "dumb blonde" character was all an act and that her real personality is much different.

"With the character, it's mostly kind of this blonde, bubbly, kind of Barbie airhead," she said. "And in real life, I'm the exact opposite. I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one."