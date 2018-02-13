CBSN
AP February 13, 2018, 6:01 AM

Accused serial child killer's trial begins under tight security in Pakistan

Pakistani police escort a suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl as they leave an anti-terrorist court after a hearing in Lahore, Feb. 9, 2018. Police on January 23 arrested Mohammad Imran, who is now accused of the brutal killing of eight children in the city of Kasur. 

Getty

LAHORE, Pakistan -- A public prosecutor in Pakistan says the trial of a suspect accused of brutally killing eight children has started at a high-security prison in the eastern city of Lahore.

Prosecutor Abdul Raud says the trial of the alleged serial killer, Mohammad Imran, will be completed in a week.

Imran was arrested in January after the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari drew condemnation and brought to light seven other abductions and slayings he is suspected of.

Police say Imran has confessed to the killings and throwing Ansari's body in a garbage dump in the city of Kasur.

Many Pakistanis have demanded a public execution for Imran.

The trial, which started on Tuesday, is closed to the public and held at a prison due for security reasons.

FILE PHOTO: Members of Civil Society light candles and earthen lamps to condemn the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a candlelight vigil in Islamabad

Members of Civil Society light candles and earthen lamps to condemn the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a candlelight vigil in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 11, 2018.

REUTERS
© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular