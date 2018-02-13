Accused serial child killer's trial begins under tight security in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan -- A public prosecutor in Pakistan says the trial of a suspect accused of brutally killing eight children has started at a high-security prison in the eastern city of Lahore.

Prosecutor Abdul Raud says the trial of the alleged serial killer, Mohammad Imran, will be completed in a week.

Imran was arrested in January after the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari drew condemnation and brought to light seven other abductions and slayings he is suspected of.

Police say Imran has confessed to the killings and throwing Ansari's body in a garbage dump in the city of Kasur.

Many Pakistanis have demanded a public execution for Imran.

The trial, which started on Tuesday, is closed to the public and held at a prison due for security reasons.