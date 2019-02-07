Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized after flu complications

Musician Ozzy Osbourne has been admitted to the hospital after flu complications, his wife Sharon Osbourne tweeted Wednesday afternoon. The announcement comes about one week after the rocker said he would be postponing the entire U.K. and European Leg of his current tour.

"As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery," Sharon tweeted. "Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

The 70-year-old's team announced on Facebook last week that the "Prince of Darkness" is postponing the U.K. and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour per his doctor's recommendation, following a flu and "severe upper-respiratory infection" diagnosis.

"After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions," posted the performer's official Facebook account. Osbourne gave his own statement on the matter.

"I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to sh**," said the musician "I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed."

Osbourne also said the tour is being rescheduled to begin in September. This is not the first time the performer has had to cancel shows due to health problems.

In fall 2018, he developed an infection in his hand and canceled the four remaining North American shows in his No More Tours 2 tour. The performances have since been rescheduled for the summer of 2019, reports Rolling Stone.