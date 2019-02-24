Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga deliver an emotional performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Sun., Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. Getty

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga delivered an emotional performance of their Oscar-nominated single "Shallow" on Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards. Later in the evening, the single from "A Star is Born" won best original song.

"I worked for a long time," Gaga said. "It's not about winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it."

Cooper and Gaga took the stage to perform the song at the Oscars, which until Sunday evening hadn't been officially performed by the duo since the release of "A Star is Born," which received a nod for best picture. The duo began the song standing across from each other, Cooper serenading Gaga before she took to the piano to play and deliver the second verse. Cooper joined Gaga on the bench as the duo flawlessly harmonized the song's emotional chorus.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Reuters

"There's not a single person on the planet that could have sang with me but you," Gaga said while she accepted her Academy Award for "Shallow."