Sunday evening promises to be a night of glamour and excitement as Hollywood's elite descends on Los Angeles for the 91st Academy Awards, or as everyone calls it, the Oscars. "Roma" and "The Favourite" are tied for the most nominations, while "A Star is Born" and "Vice" each received eight nods.

How Rami Malek sunk his teeth into the role of a lifetime

Rami Malek has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a BAFTA, and is nominated for an Oscar, for his portrayal of Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," a singer born with four additional incisors. "More space in my mouth means more range," he proclaimed in the film.

But even Malek admits he couldn't have done it without the man behind that mouth: Chris Lyons, a dental technician by trade."It's the biggest tooth movie I've ever worked on," Lyons told "CBS Sunday Morning."

He does real dental work for real people at his offices outside London, but he has a side business, called Fangs FX. He gave Meryl Streep a set of Margaret Thatcher teeth for "The Iron Lady," and gave Tilda Swinton a mouthful of his work, too, for "Snowpiercer."

"Bohemian Rhapsody": How Rami Malek sunk his teeth into the role of a lifetime



But when asked to re-create Freddie Mercury's teeth, Lyons worried he may have bitten off more than he could chew.

"It's an iconic set of teeth for an iconic character from an iconic band," Lyons said. "Everybody knows Freddie's teeth, and yes, I was very worried."

Read more of the "Sunday Morning" interview here.