Oscars 2019: Winners and highlights - live updates
Sunday evening promises to be a night of glamour and excitement as Hollywood's elite descends on Los Angeles for the 91st Academy Awards, or as everyone calls it, the Oscars. "Roma" and "The Favourite" are tied for the most nominations, while "A Star is Born" and "Vice" each received eight nods.
How Rami Malek sunk his teeth into the role of a lifetime
Rami Malek has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a BAFTA, and is nominated for an Oscar, for his portrayal of Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," a singer born with four additional incisors. "More space in my mouth means more range," he proclaimed in the film.
But even Malek admits he couldn't have done it without the man behind that mouth: Chris Lyons, a dental technician by trade."It's the biggest tooth movie I've ever worked on," Lyons told "CBS Sunday Morning."
He does real dental work for real people at his offices outside London, but he has a side business, called Fangs FX. He gave Meryl Streep a set of Margaret Thatcher teeth for "The Iron Lady," and gave Tilda Swinton a mouthful of his work, too, for "Snowpiercer."
But when asked to re-create Freddie Mercury's teeth, Lyons worried he may have bitten off more than he could chew.
"It's an iconic set of teeth for an iconic character from an iconic band," Lyons said. "Everybody knows Freddie's teeth, and yes, I was very worried."
Oscars 2019 presenters
Even without a host, the Academy Awards has a star-studded lineup of presenters to announce nominees and winners on Sunday night. To present the nominees for best picture, the Academy has lined up Chef José Andrés, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams.
Other presenters include Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, Tyler Perry and Maya Rudolph.
Oscars 2019 goes on without a host
For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will be held without a host. Kevin Hart was originally asked to be the show's host but stepped down after homophobic comments he made 10 years ago resurfaced. Hart apologized for the remarks, saying he's grown as a comedian since then.
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, Hart said, "Now all of a sudden it's a little darker because the conversation isn't about me hosting the Oscars. The conversation is about Kevin Hart's tweets from 10 years ago and homophobia. I don't wanna step on that stage and make that night about me and my past when you have people that have worked hard to step on that stage for the first time and receive an award."
"The Favourite" and "Roma" tie for most nominations
"The Favourite" and "Roma" tie for the most nominations, each fetching 10 nominations including best picture and best director. "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" each received eight nominations.
Here's all the movies nominated for best picture:
- "Black Panther"
- "BlacKkKlansman"
- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "The Favourite"
- "Green Book"
- "Roma"
- "A Star is Born"
- "Vice"
How to watch the 2019 Oscars
- Date: Feb. 24, 2019
- Time: 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
- Location: Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles
Red carpet coverage kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on E!, and the Oscars begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
- Date: Feb. 24, 2019
- Time: 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
- Location: Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles
- On TV: ABC -- find your local station
- After-party: Watch on ET Live
- Predictions: Who could win in every category