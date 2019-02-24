Oscars 2019: Full list of winners and nominees
"Green Book" was Sunday evening's unexpected winner at the 91st Academy Awards. The film, a story about black pianist Don Shirley touring the American Deep South in 1962, earned three Oscars, including best picture, best original screenplay and best actor in a supporting role.
"Bohemian Rhapsody" won the most awards at Sunday's ceremony, including best film editing, best sound mixing, best actor in a leading role and best film editing.
Here's the full list of all the 2019 Oscars winners as they were announced.
Best picture: "Green Book"
- "Black Panther"- Kevin Feige, Producer
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - Graham King, Producer
- "The Favourite" - Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers
- "Green Book" - Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers - WINNER
- "Roma" - Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers
- "A Star is Born" - Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers
- "Vice" - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Best directing: "Roma" Alfonso Cuarón
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Spike Lee
- "Cold War" - Paweł Pawlikowski
- "The Favourite" - Yorgos Lanthimos
- "Roma" - Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER
- "Vice" - Adam McKay
Best actress in a leading role: Olivia Colman
- Yalitza Aparicio - "Roma"
- Glenn Close - "The Wife"
- Olivia Colman - "The Favourite" - WINNER
- Lady Gaga - "A Star Is Born"
- Melissa McCarthy - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Best actor in a leading role: Rami Malek
- Christian Bale - "Vice"
- Bradley Cooper - "A Star Is Born"
- Willem DaFoe - "At Eternity's Gate"
- Rami Malek - "Bohemian Rhapsody" - WINNER
- Viggo Mortensen - "Green Book"
Best music (original song): "Shallow"
- "All the Stars" - from "Black Panther"; Music by Kendrick Lamar, Mark "Sounwave" Spears and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith
- "I'll Fight" - from "RBG"; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go" - from "Mary Poppins Returns"; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
- "Shallow" - from "A Star Is Born"; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt - WINNER
- "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" - from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"; Music and Lyric by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best music (original score): "Black Panther"
- "Black Panther" - Ludwig Goransson - WINNER
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Terence Blanchard
- "If Beale Street Could Talk" - Nicholas Britell
- "Isle of Dogs" - Alexandre Desplat
- "Mary Poppins Returns" - Marc Shaiman
Best writing (adapted screenplay): "BlacKkKlansman"
- "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" - Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee - WINNER
- "Can you Ever Forgive Me?" - Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
- "If Beale Street Could Talk" - Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins
- "A Star is Born" - Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Best writing (original screenplay): "Green Book"
- "The Favourite" - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
- "First Reformed" - Written by Paul Schrader
- "Green Book" - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly - WINNER
- "Roma" - Written by Alfonso Cuarón
- "Vice" - Written by Adam McKay
Best short film (live action): "Skin"
- "Detainment" - Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon
- "Fauve" - Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon
- "Marguerite" - Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset
- "Mother" - Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado
- "Skin" - Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman - WINNER
Best visual effects: "First Man"
- "Avengers: Infinity War" - Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
- "Christopher Robin" - Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
- "First Man" - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm - WINNER
- "Ready Player One" - Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" - Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Best documentary (short subject): "Period. End of Sentence"
- "Black Sheep" - Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn
- "End Game" - Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman
- "Lifeboat" - Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser
- "A Night at the Garden" - Marshall Curry
- "Period. End of Sentence" - Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton - WINNER
Best short film (animated): "Bao"
- "Animal Behavior" - Alison Snowden and David Fine
- "Bao" - Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb - WINNER
- "Late Afternoon" - Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco
- "One Small Step" - Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
- "Weekends" - Trevor Jimenez
Best animated feature film: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
- "Incredibles 2"
- "Isle of Dogs"
- "Mirai"
- "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" - WINNER
Best actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali
- Mahershala Ali - "Green Book" - WINNER
- Adam Driver - "BlacKkKlansman"
- Sam Elliott - "A Star Is Born"
- Richard E. Grant - "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
- Sam Rockwell - "Vice"
Best film editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "BlacKkKlansman" - Barry Alexander Brown
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - John Ottman - WINNER
- "The Favourite" - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- "Green Book" - Patrick J. Don Vito
- "Vice" - Hank Corwin
Best foreign language film: "Roma"
- "Capernaum" - Lebanon
- "Cold War" - Poland
- "Never Look Away" - Germany
- "Roma" - Mexico - WINNER
- "Shoplifters" - Japan
Best sound mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "Black Panther" - Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali - WINNER
- "First Man" - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
- "Roma" - Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García
- "A Star is Born" - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
Best sound editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- "Black Panther" - Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone - WINNER
- "First Man" - Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- "A Quiet Place" - Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
- "Roma" - Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay
Best cinematography: "Roma"
- "Cold War" - Łukasz Żal
- "The Favourite" - Robbie Ryan
- "Never Look Away" - Caleb Deschanel
- "Roma" - Alfonso Cuarón - WINNER
- "A Star is Born" - Matthew Libatique
Best production design: "Black Panther"
- "Black Panther" - Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart - WINNER
- "The Favourite" - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- "First Man" - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
- "Mary Poppins Returns" - Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
- "Roma" - Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez
Best Costume Design: "Black Panther"
- "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" - Mary Zophres
- "Black Panther" - Ruth Carter - WINNER
- "The Favourite" - Sandy Powell
- "Mary Poppins Returns" - Sandy Powell
- "Mary Queen of Scots" - Alexandra Byrne
Best makeup and hairstyling: "Vice"
- "Border" - Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer
- "Mary Queen of Scots" - Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
- "Vice" - Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney - WINNER
Best documentary feature: "Free Solo"
- "Free Solo" - WINNER
- "Hale County This Morning, This Evening"
- "Minding the Gap"
- "Of Fathers and Sons"
- "RBG"
Best actress in a supporting role: Regina King
- Amy Adams - "Vice"
- Marina De Tavira - "Roma"
- Regina King - "If Beale Street Could Talk" - WINNER
- Emma Stone - "The Favourite"
- Rachel Weisz - "The Favourite"