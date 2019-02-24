"Green Book" was Sunday evening's unexpected winner at the 91st Academy Awards. The film, a story about black pianist Don Shirley touring the American Deep South in 1962, earned three Oscars, including best picture, best original screenplay and best actor in a supporting role.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" won the most awards at Sunday's ceremony, including best film editing, best sound mixing, best actor in a leading role and best film editing.

Here's the full list of all the 2019 Oscars winners as they were announced.