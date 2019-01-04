Olivia Newton-John says rumors about her health have been "greatly exaggerated"

Olivia Newton-John wants you to know that she is alive and well despite rumors to the contrary circulating in Australian tabloids. The 70-year-old singer and "Grease" star, who's repeatedly battled cancer, posted a video to her official Twitter and Facebook accounts saying she's "doing great."

"I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote," Newton-John says in the video, quoting Mark Twain. "I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that's possible."

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

The gossip site Radar Online referred to Newton-John's cancer as "incurable" and recently said she is "clinging to life." Another site reported that she had "weeks not months" to live.

Newton-John's publicist called the grim rumors "hilarious" and said, "You might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids."

Newton-John opened up in September about the fact that she's dealing with cancer for the third time. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and in recent years the cancer spread to her bones. She's been an advocate for breast cancer research, establishing the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia in 2008.