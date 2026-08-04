Behind closed doors, Trump and White House officials hope Rep. Max Miller drops reelection bid, sources say

Washington — Some White House officials hope embattled GOP Rep. Max Miller exits the congressional race in Ohio immediately, and President Trump has expressed a similar sentiment behind closed doors, multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter tell CBS News.

Mr. Trump called Miller on Monday and raised concerns about his reelection bid following allegations that Miller assaulted his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and their 2-year-old daughter, two sources directly familiar with the call confirmed to CBS News. But Miller, who has adamantly denied the allegations, told the president he has no plans to leave the race, according to one of the sources.

Miller, the GOP nominee, has until 4 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw his candidacy and give Republicans a chance to replace him on the ballot in November. Semafor first reported that the president and some White House aides said privately that they wanted Miller out of the race.

On Tuesday morning, Miller said he would file the paperwork to launch a congressional ethics investigation into himself in an effort to clear his name.

"In light of all the renewed interest in my family affairs I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family," Miller wrote on X. "I have absolutely nothing to hide. We will be providing the committee all necessary documents needed for a detail[ed] examination. The accusations continue to change, but my facts stay the same. I am looking forward to my colleagues reading everything for themselves."

On Monday, the president said he thought Miller was a "very good person" and said he would let the families involved resolve the situation.

"Well, it's a very sad thing," the president told reporters in the Oval Office Monday. "I know Max, he's a good person, I mean, I always thought he was a very good person. And I'm going to let the families figure that out. Those families, I know they're working on it. It's a very sad thing. Especially when you know somebody so well to be going through that. But it's accusations. And I'm going to let them figure that out."

In an earlier statement to CBS News on Monday, Miller said: "If I dropped out of this race, it would mean we as a nation have fallen so far from our American values. I will not validate false claims by removing myself just to please the court of public opinion. I am innocent of all of the allegations that have been attributed to me. I have done well representing my constituents' interests. Why would I drop out?"

Emily Moreno, Miller's ex-wife, is the daughter of Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno. The senator said in a statement on Sunday that Miller "should not serve in the House of Representatives" and "needs serious psychological help."