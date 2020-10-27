Watch Live: Obama campaigns for Biden and Harris in Florida

Washington — Former President Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail Tuesday to drum up support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, visiting the crucial battleground state of Florida as the presidential race enters its final days.

Mr. Obama is holding a drive-in rally in Orlando, during which he will urge Florida voters to come up with a plan to cast their ballots early. Early voting in the Sunshine State began October 24 and lasts until October 31.

Biden holds a two-point lead over President Trump among likely voters in Florida, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released Sunday, with 50% of likely voters in the state favoring the former vice president and 48% backing Mr. Trump.

Mr. Obama hit the campaign trail for his first in-person event last week, stumping for Biden and Harris at a drive-in rally in Pennsylvania. During his remarks, the former president lambasted Mr. Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest. A victory for Mr. Trump could hinge on Pennsylvania, where Biden is up seven points. Mr. Obama also spoke in support of his former vice president and his running mate at a drive-in rally in Miami on Saturday.

The election is now just seven days away, and both candidates are hitting the road to make their closing pitch to voters. Biden will spend Tuesday in Georgia, delivering remarks in Warm Springs and participating in a drive-in event in Atlanta, where he will urge Americans to make a plan to vote.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, is holding three rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.