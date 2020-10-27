2020 Election Live Updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to Midwest

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to Midwestget the free app
Joe Biden is heading to Georgia on Tuesday, marking one week before Election Day as some form of voting is already underway in all 50 states.
Biden will speak in Warm Springs before heading to Atlanta for a drive-in rally early in the evening. Former President Barack Obama is also slated to appear in Orlando, Florida, to campaign for his former vice president.
The Biden campaign on Monday announced Biden would be making a trip to Iowa on Friday, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will be heading to Texas on Friday. Recent polls indicate both states, which were reliably red in 2016, are unexpectedly close.
Meanwhile, President Trump is focusing on the Midwest, with rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday before heading to Las Vegas for the night. The Trump campaign had initially billed Wednesday as Mr. Trump's return to southern Nevada, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported his plans were stymied by local COVID-19 restrictions. Mr. Trump will instead hold a rally Wednesday over the border in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Tuesday's events come after Amy Coney Barrett was sworn into the Supreme Court on Monday night, following the Senate's 52-48 vote to confirm her, with Senator Susan Collins being the only Republican to vote against her. Her addition to the Supreme Court solidifies the conservative majority to 6-3.
At the same time, the Supreme Court ruled against reinstating an order by a Wisconsin federal court judge that said absentee ballots could be counted if received within six days after the election as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. The final vote was 5-3.
Where Biden and Trump are speaking on Tuesday
Here's the rundown of events for both candidates on Tuesday:
Biden
- 1:30 p.m.: Remarks in Warm Springs, Georgia, about "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing our nation"
- 5 p.m.: Drive-in event in Atlanta to encourage Americans to make a plan to vote
Trump
- 2:30 p.m.: Rally in Lansing, Michigan
- 4:45 p.m.: Rally in West Salem, Wisconsin
- 8 p.m.: Rally in Omaha, Nebraska
Supreme Court rules Wisconsin ballots must be received by Election Day
The Supreme Court on Monday night voted against reinstating an order by a Wisconsin federal court judge that said absentee ballots could be counted if received within six days after the election as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. The final vote was 5-3.
The ruling came down as the Senate voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the newest justice to the Supreme Court, solidifying the conservative majority to 6-3.
Wisconsin is one of about 30 states that require absentee ballots be received by Election Day to be counted. A federal district judge previously concluded the deadline violated Wisconsin voters' rights in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and agreed to extend it by six days, until November 9.
In Monday's order, a majority of the justices agreed with the appeals court, with John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh writing separately to emphasize that federal courts should not be making last-minute changes to state election rules.
Monday's decision is in line with previous Supreme Court orders during the pandemic. The conservatives generally reject efforts by lower court judges to change election rules or extend deadlines in the run up to the election, saying such decisions are for state election officials and legislatures.
Jan Crawford and Adam Brewster
Window closing to return absentee ballots by mail
With Election Day now seven days away and the U.S. Postal Service still beset by delivery delays, the opportunity for voters to return their ballots by mail is slipping away.
The Postal Service urges voters choosing to mail in their completed ballots to do so "at least one week prior to your state's deadline," which for many states is Election Day, November 3.
States are preparing for an influx of mail-in ballots as officials have sought to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the changes to voting policies have led to last-minute court challenges and rulings.
Adding to the chaos is continuing slowdowns in delivery of first-class mail. In service performance data provided to House and Senate committees for the week of October 10 through October 16, the Postal Service said 85.58% of first-class mail was delivered on time, a 0.57% decrease from the prior week, and 97.81% was delivered within two days of the service standard.
Michigan Senator Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, revealed Friday that on-time first-class mail performance was below 80% in 10 districts nationwide, including in areas of crucial battleground states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.
With the days before the election ticking down, many election officials are encouraging voters to return their ballot either in-person or to drop boxes to ensure it is counted.
Cara Korte and Melissa Quinn
Trump to hold rallies out West on Wednesday
Billed as Mr. Trump's return to southern Nevada this week, which would have been the president's third visit to the battleground state of the general election, the president's supporters will actually rally just over the state's border in Bullhead City, Arizona. Unlike in Nevada, "constitutionally protected activities" are explicitly exempted from Arizona's COVID-19 restrictions.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that plans to host Mr. Trump's rally near Las Vegas had been stymied by the rules, though a similar event has been announced for this week in northern Nevada with Pence. The vice president's event in Washoe County will occur the same afternoon as an "emergency meeting" with the area's health officials over "increasing COVID-19 trends in the county."