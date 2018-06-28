NYPD, Chicago police deploy to media outlets out of caution after Capital Gazette shooting

NEW YORK -- Police in New York and Chicago sent teams to major media outlets in their cities Thursday following a deadly shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland. In a statement, NYPD Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller says the deployment is out of an abundance of caution, and not based on any specific threats.

"It has become a standard practice to shift resources strategically during active shooter or terrorist events," he said.

New York police were dispatched as a precaution before the suspect or motive in the Maryland shooting had been identified.

In Chicago, police said they were visiting and checking in with media outlets "as a precaution." The department said in a statement, "We are in real time communication with the FBI and Annapolis Police on the Maryland incident." It advised Chicago media outlets that "you can expect to get a visit from a CPD tactical team officer to talk with your station security teams."

The shooting happened in the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, which is owned by The Baltimore Sun. CBS Baltimore reports the first shots were reported at 2:40 p.m. after the gunman entered the building, armed with a shotgun.

Five people were killed and several others were gravely wounded, officials in Annapolis said. One patient was being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center, but the seriousness of that patient's injuries wasn't immediately available. Two other local hospitals said they had not received patients.

Officials say one suspect is in custody. He's described as a white man in his 20s, who had a shotgun with him. Officials say he did not have any ID when he was taken into custody, and so far he is refusing to identify himself.

The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response. People who worked in the building could be seen leaving the area with their hands in the air as they were led to safety. In addition to local police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene.