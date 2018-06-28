Annapolis shooting suspect damaged his finger tips to thwart identification, source says

The suspect accused of killing five people in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper had damaged the tips of his fingers in an apparent attempt to thwart efforts by police to identify him by his fingerprints, a law enforcement officials tells CBS News. Authorities said the suspect is a white male in his 20s who they have not yet identified.

Police say the suspect opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis Thursday afternoon, killing five and injuring several others. He was taken into custody at the scene and is not cooperating with investigators, police said.

The suspect did not have identification on his person. A law enforcement source says authorities are using other means of identifying him, including facial recognition technology to search databases of passports and driver's licenses.

A law enforcement source said he carried smoke bombs or flash bangs in his backpack. Police said he used a "long gun" in the shooting, which a source said was a shotgun.

CBS News has also learned the gunman opened fire through the glass door into the newsroom. Eyewitness told authorities the shots sent reporters and other employees under desks and other hiding places.

AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.