Nvidia is selling its most cutting-edge chips to at least two companies that are U.S.-based, but are actually controlled by Chinese-owned firms, raising fresh questions about efforts to keep sensitive technology away from the nation's rivals, a CBS News investigation found.

One of the chip giant's "preferred partners" is a California company owned by a Chinese firm whose chief executive is a graduate of a Chinese military university, records show. Another California company was renamed after its Chinese-owned parent company was blacklisted.

Some of these U.S.-based, Chinese-owned firms have then leased or sold the advanced chips, used for artificial intelligence, to other companies in Southeast Asia, records show.

The world of computer chip exports is murky — and labyrinthine chains of custody have made it even more difficult to determine just how many of the most sensitive Nvidia chips are being exploited by China, experts told CBS News.

"It is a wake-up call for accountability, for properly resourcing the enforcement bodies, and for every leading private-sector tech company to map where it is exposed," said Mishel Kondi, a senior analyst at C4ADS, which specializes in using public data, from corporate filings to satellite imagery, to uncover sanctions violations and smuggling.

C4ADS, a Washington-based global security nonprofit also known as the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, examined corporate filings and other company ownership data at the request of CBS News. This story is based on dozens of corporate filings, court records and an investigation of Nvidia's corporate relationships dating back to 2023 — long before its CEO Jensen Huang and his behemoth chip company dominated the news cycle.

That explosive saga began 27 days ago when the news broke that Huang had been having an affair with Alice Huang — a woman whom U.S. intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset. The Justice Department has said it has not reached a conclusion, and Beijing denies she is a spy. The company she ran, Megaspeed, a cloud computing company based in Singapore, is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly circumventing export bans by obtaining computer chips for use by China.

But Megaspeed, national security and trade experts say, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the transfer of Nvidia chips to China. And elected officials are now asking questions like: How are Nvidia's chips getting to China? And what did Jensen Huang and his colleagues know about it?

"Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company's board still owe Congress answers about the company's compliance with U.S. export controls," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement this week.

California company, Chinese owners

Nvidia had almost $20 billion in sales to China last year. The company can sell graphics cards for personal computers and server chips with lower processing power to China without a special license.

What is not allowed — and is under strict export controls — are the sales of Nvidia's most technologically advanced chips, which are powering the AI revolution.

But recent reporting, including from CBS News, has shown some of the highest end chips, called Blackwells, have made it into Chinese hands.

The circuitous trail traveled by Nvidia chips quickly gets muddy.

Take RiCloud AI, a data center company based in San Jose, California. RiCloud AI appears on Nvidia's list of "preferred partners" in the U.S., affording it preferential access to sales of high-end computer chips used for advanced AI models.

These are classified as American sales, according to Nvidia's public filings — with the chips going to RiCloud AI, Inc., a U.S. company.

But RiCloud AI's parent company is Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited. That company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Yuxing's CEO and co-owner, Cong Yu, has a degree in National Defense Mobilization from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a university run by the Chinese military. Yu is also CEO of a related RiCloud company in California.

And Yuxing's chairman, Li Qiang, was previously chairman of data firm Global Switch Holdings, which was dropped as a data center provider by Australia's Department of Defense in June 2024 over national security concerns.

The U.S. government has not accused RiCloud and Yuxing of any wrongdoing.

By December 2025, just 10 weeks after it was incorporated, RiCloud AI had secured its partner status with Nvidia and has since become a "preferred" cloud partner, giving the company priority access to advanced chips, Nvidia's software and technical support. Nvidia has not responded to questions about what background checks it conducted before awarding the privileged status to RiCloud AI.

An examination of RiCloud AI's clients suggests that some seem like unorthodox customers for such high-powered technology. This year, for example, it signed a $120 million deal to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to a company in Taiwan that was primarily known for selling whisky.

Agencia Comercial Spirits was a small whisky importer with $609,000 in net income in 2025 when it listed on the Nasdaq as an AI company. This year it has made commitments for AI data center-related deals totaling between $488 and $598 million, after Li was appointed as chairman.

Agencia did not respond to a request for comment. In a February press release announcing its pivot into data centers, Agencia said the move was "part of a broader review of strategic opportunities outside its core whisky business."

Blacklisted owners

Then there is California company Aivres, which is currently listed on Nvidia's website as an "elite" compute partner — the highest tier of relationship with the chip giant.

Aivres used to be called Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company. But when Inspur group firms in China were added to a federal blacklist of companies considered a security risk to the U.S. in March 2023, the California subsidiary changed its name and today still maintains its close relationship with Nvidia. Aivres itself is not on the blacklist.

Aivres, which produces data center servers housing Nvidia chips, exported at least $5.6 billion of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026, according to a New York Times analysis of trade records published two months ago.

Some $3 billion of those exports were for computers containing Nvidia's cutting-edge Blackwell chips, which are restricted from being exported to China, the Times reported.

The Aivres chips then went to two companies in Malaysia — Megaspeed and Aolani — providing cloud AI services to Chinese firms Alibaba and ByteDance, according to the Times.

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm where Jensen Huang paramour Alice Huang was a top executive, was blacklisted by the U.S. government this week, in the wake of the scandal. The company denies any wrongdoing.

The Pentagon put Alibaba on a blacklist in June, claiming it used advanced chips to help the Chinese military. The company denies it and sued the government over the blacklisting, winning a preliminary injunction last month.

The servers owned by Inspur — Aivres' parent company — are used in China by the country's military, according to the U.S. government. Aivres did not respond to requests for comment.

Selling to suspected smugglers

Another of Nvidia's elite U.S. partners has surfaced in a recent $300 million chip smuggling case, though it has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, a California businessman named Greg Lui was indicted for allegedly smuggling export-controlled chips to China via Malaysia and Singapore in 2023 and 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

Records reviewed by CBS News link Lui to 2CRSi, an Nvidia elite partner in the U.S. that is a branch of a French-owned company making AI data servers.

Lui's indictment says his company bought 100 H100 servers — which required a license to export — worth more than $22 million from an unnamed manufacturer. 2CRSi's website lists his firm, Topmost Corp., as an "authorized partner," while his company website said he is an "authorized reseller of … 2CRSi."

The indictment does not accuse Nvidia of having any knowledge of the arrangement.

2CRSi said in a letter to shareholders this month that it received a grand jury subpoena from the federal prosecutor's office in Los Angeles about "a customer that we ourselves had reported to the authorities." It has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The company's U.S. revenue fell from $201 million to $4.7 million this year.

In addition to 2CRSi, Lui listed California firm Super Micro Computer, Inc. as one of his customers.

In March, the Justice Department accused Super Micro's co-founder of a scheme to smuggle $2.5 billion worth of servers to Chinese customers via a Southeast Asian company.

The co-founder and former board member Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw has denied the charges. His alleged "fixer" pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors last month. The company says those involved "no longer have any relationship with Supermicro" and its current executives had no knowledge of the alleged smuggling.

Accounting changes

Nvidia used to publish the regional breakdown of its chip sales based on the customer's billing location. That data showed that in 2024, nearly half of its chip sales were billed to the U.S., 18% to Singapore and 13% to China.

Last November, the company switched to using the customer's headquarters as its location. This bookkeeping change revealed that an extra $7.9 billion of customers' bills were actually from firms headquartered in China in 2024.

In 2025, U.S.-headquartered customers made up 69% of Nvidia sales, while China was cut to 9%.

Nvidia's public filings say "the end customer and shipping location may be different from our customers' headquarters location."

CBS News' findings suggest Nvidia's changes to the way it published these sales figures may make the locations of its customers less clear.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who is in line to chair the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is poised to investigate whether companies are circumventing the bans on sales of chips to China, and into alleged Chinese espionage connected to Nvidia.

Kondi told CBS News that she believes the investigation of chip sales "matters beyond the news cycle because it exposes export control violations and potential economic espionage, and shows how Beijing ties intelligence work to its industrial plans, pursuing self-reliance while still reaching for foreign technology where it lacks parity."