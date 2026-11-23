The Trump administration on Monday restricted Singapore-based Megaspeed from buying advanced semiconductor chips, after the firm's alleged links to China helped kick-start the scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

An operator of data centers in Southeast Asia, Megaspeed has been accused of transferring the high-tech Nvidia chips that power artificial intelligence to China, which the company denies. Huang also admitted earlier this month to having an affair with a former Megaspeed executive who U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a Chinese intelligence asset.

The U.S. Commerce Department added Megaspeed to the Entity List, a designation that prevents it from buying sensitive U.S. technologies — including advanced chips — without a license from the federal government.

Megaspeed has already been on Nvidia's internal "no sell" list since June 2025, the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in a joint statement last week.

CBS News has reached out to Megaspeed for comment.

The crackdown on Megaspeed came just hours after Nvidia's fortunes dramatically turned around — partly at the Trump administration's behest.

The semiconductor giant's board of directors reinstated Huang as CEO early Monday, less than two weeks after Huang resigned following allegations of extramarital affairs with the Megaspeed executive and a subordinate at Nvidia. President Trump told CNBC he personally spoke with Nvidia's board and "convinced them" to rehire Huang, giving the board "assurances" on national security. Nvidia's share price leaped more than 30% after the decision.

The scandal has drawn broader scrutiny of the loopholes that allow China to access advanced chips in spite of U.S. trade restrictions designed to preserve the U.S.' artificial intelligence edge.

Some experts and former government officials have questioned why Megaspeed was permitted to buy Nvidia chips, and have argued Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should have taken action sooner.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly suggested earlier this month that Lutnick's team was to blame, saying on CNBC that other federal agencies "were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the Entity List for months, but Commerce has the pen."

The Commerce and Justice departments said last week that since launching an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024, Commerce has requested sales records from Nvidia, carried out a site check and conducted interviews.

The Justice Department is now leading the probe, the two agencies said, adding that they "have an extremely strong track record of bringing semiconductor smugglers to justice."

Separately, the Commerce Department issued a rule last week aimed at preventing Chinese firms from remotely accessing high-tech chips installed in data centers in other countries. The rule tightens chip exports to countries like Malaysia and Singapore.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, saying earlier this month it "conducts legitimate and lawful business" and complies with U.S. export control rules. It said Alice Huang, the former executive who allegedly had an affair with Jensen Huang, left the company last year.