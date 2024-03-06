At least 7 people shot at SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - At least seven people were shot at a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The School District of Philadelphia said at least seven kids were injured in the shooting.

At last check, police said there were at least seven people shot - police did not confirm the ages of the victims.

There's no word on any arrests or motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.