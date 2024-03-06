Watch CBS News
At least 7 people shot at SEPTA bus station in Northeast Philadelphia

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - At least seven people were shot at a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The School District of Philadelphia said at least seven kids were injured in the shooting.

At last check, police said there were at least seven people shot - police did not confirm the ages of the victims.

There's no word on any arrests or motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 3:17 PM EST

