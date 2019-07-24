North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles, South Korea says

North Korea launched two unidentified projectiles on Thursday, South Korea's military said. The projectile was fired from an area near Wonsan, an area along the coast.

"Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement to local media outlet Yonhap.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said both their county and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing what was launched.

The Pentagon has not yet commented. This is the first time North Korea firing projectiles since President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim Jong Un in June at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea.

In May, North Korea fired several unidentified projectiles from the eastern coast.

