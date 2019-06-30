The "guardian angel" who donated two organs

More than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for an organ transplant. Statistics show that while 95% of Americans say they support organ donation, only 58% are actually signed up as a donor. But one man, James Neal, has given two organs away: he donated a kidney in 2016 and has now given part of his liver to a total stranger. Nikki Battiste reports.