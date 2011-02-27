N.J.'s Christie: Gov't shutdown is avoidable

With a possible shutdown of the United States government looming, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Sunday that he thought a shutdown was avoidable, and urged Congress to "get in the room and figure... out" a compromise.

The current stopgap spending measure funding the government expires March 4.

The possibility of a shutdown has seemed increasingly likely in recent weeks, as Congress struggles to come up with a federal budget bill that can pass both in the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Christie, in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," said a shutdown should be avoided "unless that's the only way to forward your principles" - and argued that he did not think that was necessarily the case in the current budget standoff between Republicans and Democrats.

"I think they're going to be able to find a way to find compromise to protect the principles that, you know, the folks in my party got elected on - and the ones that are important to Democrats," the New Jersey Republican told CBS' Bob Schieffer.

"I think that you can accomplish the goals of downsizing government, of cutting spending, and you can do it in a way that I think Democrats will go along with you on," he continued. "I mean, you have to have some fights. That's fine. As you know, I'm not averse to a fight. "But I think also you just have to get in a room and start working it out with people."

Christie, who has over the last year gained prominence in the GOP for his tough and seemingly unscripted public demeanor, added that it was Congress' responsibility to resolve tough policy debates.

"I mean, their job is to solve these problems - not just to stand in a corner and hold your breath," Christie said. "I say that about both sides. Let's get together. They've got a week to figure it out. Let's get in the room and figure it out.

"I was a little surprised they took the last week off, to tell you the truth, given this was looming," he added. "Most Americans wanted to know why they didn't go to work."

Christie pointed to New Jersey - which has a Democratic legislature - as an example of successful compromise on heavily partisan budget issues.

"The things that I've accomplished with cutting spending, and putting a cap on property taxes, cap on interest arbitration awards, reforming initially for new employees pension and benefits - I've done that with a Democratic legislature," he said. "It means I don't get every ounce of what I want, but we get in a room and we work it out. That's what they should do down here. The president should lead on that."

When asked whether he supported raising the debt ceiling, Christie said such a move would need to be paired with major reductions in spending.

"My view on it is that it better be in line also with some real long-term commitments to cutting spending," he said. "You've got to do both. I think it's a good moment to force that conversation. They should. I just believe that if the president shows leadership on this, he can bring the parties together. That's what a president is for."