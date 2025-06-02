White House releases new official Trump portrait. See it here.

Washington — The White House unveiled a new portrait of President Trump on Monday, showing him in a slightly different light than the portrait released ahead of his inauguration in January.

In the latest portrait, Mr. Trump wears his signature red tie and his face is accentuated by deep shadowing.

The White House released a new version of President Trump's official portrait on June 2, 2025. White House

Mr. Trump's face was more brightly illuminated in the portrait released earlier this year by his presidential transition office, and he wore a blue tie. The earlier photograph had the American flag in the background, while Mr. Trump is featured in front of a black backdrop in the newer version.

A portrait of President-elect Donald Trump, released by his presidential transition office in January 2025. CBS News

The White House shared a short video of the new portrait on Monday, with few details about why it was updated or if it will replace the official photographs of Mr. Trump that have already been hung in federal buildings.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a CBS News inquiry.

The new version has already been updated on the White House's website.

The official portrait from Mr. Trump's first term captures him smiling broadly in front of an American flag, wearing a blue tie.

President Donald Trump's 2017 official portrait. CBS News