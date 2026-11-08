New House members say affordability, holding Trump administration accountable are top priorities

Newly elected House members arrived in Washington on Sunday for orientation, and freshman lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they want to focus on lowering the cost of living for Americans following the seismic midterm election that shifted control of both chambers to the Democrats.

CBS News spoke with several Democratic representatives-elect who say their priority is making life affordable for the American people, but they also plan to hold the Trump administration accountable.

"We can walk and chew gum, but lowering people's cost of living is the most important," said Scott Wiener, who was elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi in California's 11th Congressional District.

As for House Republicans who have suddenly found themselves a minority despite a historic effort to redraw several states' congressional districts in their favor, they say the party has to figure out a way forward.

"There was a message sent last Tuesday night, and I hope, as a new member, I can be on the ground level of figuring out how we can reconnect and better message to the needs of the American people," GOP Rep.-elect Chris Stigall of Missouri's 6th Congressional District said Sunday.

Newly elected House members on affordability

Adrian Boafo, the Democratic Rep.-elect for Maryland's 5th Congressional District, said Sunday that the question for the House caucus is "what's the affordability agenda going to look like?"

Boafo said his focus will be on federal workers in his district.

"Federal workers are extraordinarily important ... 85,000 federal workers in my district, 30,000 in the state who have been laid off. I mean, so federal workers is probably the number one, two and three priority for me," he said.

For Connecticut's 1st Congressional District, Democrat Luke Bronin said Democrats "cannot be afraid to do big things."

"I think as a Democratic Party, we have to bring a whole new energy to this fight," Bronin told CBS News on Sunday. "You know, when things are deeply broken, like healthcare or the housing market, or electricity prices going through the roof, we cannot be afraid to offer bold answers and be courageous about pushing through. And I want to see us go on offense.

"At the same time, I think we do have to be serious about oversight and accountability. The type of corruption we're seeing right now is unlike anything we've seen in our history, and the American people just made pretty clear that they're disgusted by it and they want to see an end to it," he added.

GOP Rep.-elect Charlie Hatcher of Tennessee's 5th Congressional District — who defeated Andy Ogles in the primary after Ogles sparked backlash for saying "Muslims don't belong in American society" on social media — said he wants to focus on diesel prices.

"Price of diesel fuel is affecting most everybody, especially farmers. And I'm a farmer, and that's one of my top issues as well," Hatcher said. "So it's a price of fuel that's affecting everything all the way down the line. Transportation, logistics, groceries ... It's all connected to that."

GOP House members on working with Democrats

With Democrats flipping more than three dozen Republican-held seats, ranging from suburban areas in the northeastern United States to areas of South Texas that were once viewed as increasingly GOP-friendly, new Republican House members say they have to work with Democratic colleagues to get things done for constituents.

"I think first and foremost we have to recognize that my party is now in a significant minority," said Chris McGowan, GOP rep.-elect for Iowa's 4th Congressional District. "So we're going to have to work very, very hard to meet the new legislators representing the Democratic Party and where we can collaborate, cooperate, communicate on issues of shared interest, we certainly look forward to doing so."

Rep.-elect Jon Bonck of Texas' 38th Congressional District told CBS News on Sunday that he's also willing to work on bipartisanship.

"If it's fixing housing affordability, deregulating industries, or getting the government out of healthcare, I'd love to meet Democrats that will do those kinds of things — cut taxes, give more money back to people," Bonck said.

Progressive Caucus on its priorities

The Congressional Progressive Caucus held an introductory press briefing on Sunday with the new members-elect who will join the progressive group.

Rep. Greg Casar, the chair of the Caucus, announced the Caucus is welcoming at least 25 new members, "the largest class of progressive members." Casar also said that, with a big majority, the Democrats will deliver on promises they have "failed" to keep in the past.

"In the past, Democrats, with a narrow majority, have failed to pass Social Security expansion or taxing billionaires because special interests have been able to peel off just one or two members," he said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Chair Emerita, further explained the Caucus' priorities: "Taking on corruption, taking on affordability, making sure we end endless wars."