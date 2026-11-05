Wiener claims victory in race for Pelosi's congressional seat after Chan concedes

California state Sen. Scott Wiener is claiming victory in the race to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Congress after his opponent, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, conceded the race.

Wiener will represent California's 11th Congressional District, which covers most of San Francisco. Pelosi is retiring after nearly 40 years of serving in the House of Representives.

"I'm humbled to carry forward the powerful legacy of this seat - Phil Burton, Sala Burton, and the greatest Speaker in modern American history, Nancy Pelosi," Wiener said in a statement on Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi came to Congress to fight AIDS when too many wanted to look away, and she never stopped fighting for our city and our country. Madame Speaker, thank you."

CBS News has not yet made a projection in the race.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chan issued a statement saying that while the results still needed to be counted, the outcome was clear.

"After reviewing the results and the ballots remaining to be counted, while we expect the margin to narrow significantly, we do not have a clear path to victory," Chan said. "I congratulate Scott Wiener on his election and wish him success in serving San Francisco."

Wiener's statement also gave a preview of his priorities entering Congress.

"San Franciscans voted for results, and we have so much work ahead: Building the millions of homes we need; moving toward true universal health care; investing in clean energy, public transit, and high-speed rail; standing up for science, education, and immigrants; making sure people - not massive corporations - decide what works for this country, including on AI; and ensuring the rule of law applies to everyone, including the President," he said.

State Sen. Scott Wiener's election night watch party in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Pelosi, who had endorsed Chan over her longtime political ally Wiener, said in a statement on Wednesday that she would assist Wiener in the transition. Pelosi's endorsement of Chan was widely seen as a rebuke of Wiener who announced his candidacy for Pelosi's seat before she had announced her retirement.

"I congratulate Scott Wiener on his election to the Congress. Representing San Francisco is an extraordinary honor and a profound responsibility. My office stands ready to assist in the transition, and I wish him success in service for the people of our City," Pelosi said. "For nearly four decades, San Franciscans have entrusted me with the privilege of being their voice in the House. My gratitude is boundless, and my confidence in our city's future remains strong. Our work for a fairer, more just America continues."

Pelosi was the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House and the first woman to lead a major political party in Congress. She has led House Democrats for 20 years, tied for the second-longest leadership after Sam Rayburn of Texas.