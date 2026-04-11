Tesla owners approved to use self-driving features in Netherlands, a first for Europe

Tesla owners in the Netherlands can now use their cars' self-driving feature — with some conditions — making it the first European country to approve the feature.

The country's RDW agency for roadworthiness certifications said Friday that Tesla's driver assistance system can now be used in the Netherlands "with possible future expansion to all member states of the European Union." The agency said drivers would need to be in the vehicle and keep a watchful eye on it.

The move aligns the Netherlands with what is allowed in the United States, where Tesla owners can already use the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) function in the cars.

"This driver controlled assistance system has been extensively examined and tested for more than one and a half years on our test track and on public roads," the agency said in a statement. "Safety is RDW's top priority. Using this driver assistance system correctly makes a positive contribution to road safety."

The function hands over driving to the Tesla's computer system, including steering, braking, route navigation and parking, all under the active supervision of the driver, who remains at the controls ready to take over if needed.

The European subsidiary of Tesla, the electric-vehicle company run by the world's richest person, Elon Musk, hailed the Netherlands' move.

"FSD Supervised has been approved in the Netherlands & will begin rolling out in the country shortly!" it said on X. "No other vehicle can do this. We're excited to bring FSD Supervised to more European countries soon."

Musk himself hailed the news, saying on X: "Congratulations to the Tesla team and thank you to the regulatory authorities in the Netherlands for all the hard work required to make this happen."

The Dutch RDW agency stressed the difference between FSD Supervised, with a human remaining at the controls, and full autonomous driving.

"A vehicle with FSD Supervised is not self-driving. It is a driver assistance system, and the driver remains responsible and must always maintain control," it said.

RDW's decision has to go to the European Commission for authorization, so that its national certification has EU weight.

Tesla sales have been facing headwinds in Europe — including in the Netherlands — in the last couple of years.

Potential clients have turned off by Musk's political activism supporting hard-right politics in the U.S. and Germany, while the brand is also facing increased competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.