Watch CBS News
U.S.

Training incident at Naval Air Station Fallon, near Reno, injures 10 service members

/ CBS News

8/15: CBS Evening News
8/15: CBS Evening News 19:43

Ten U.S. service members were injured in a training incident at Naval Air Station Fallon Wednesday night, police in Reno, Nevada said. Fallon is about 60 miles east of Reno.

The ten were taken to Reno for treatment of their injuries. They were flown in two helicopters that landed in Reno's Pickett Park at 9:15 p.m., police said.

Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno told CBS Reno affiliate KTVN-TV that the ten were being treated there but didn't provide and word on the severity of their injuries.

There was no further word on the incident in which they occurred.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.