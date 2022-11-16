NASA's first female launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson celebrates Artemis launch by cutting off her tie

NASA's first female launch director aims to put first woman on the moon

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson was named NASA's first female launch director in 2016. But it wasn't until early Wednesday morning that her first mission – Artemis I – would take off from Kennedy Space Center for its journey to the moon.

Charlie Blackwell Official Portrait NASA

"For the Artemis Generation, this is for you," Blackwell-Thompson said as the launch was announced as a go.

It was a historic event as the 322-foot-tall Artemis moon rocket finally blasted off after multiple delays. This liftoff, which included the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket, was the first part of a series of "increasingly complex missions" to establish humanity on the moon, according to NASA.

But it was also the first time a female was at the helm of a launch at NASA. Blackwell-Thompson is the go-to at the space agency for developing launch countdown plans, philosophy and launch and scrub turnaround procedures and schedules, according to her NASA biography. Before being promoted to the role in January 2016, she served as the chief of the Test Management Branch.

"For once, I might be speechless," she told her team in the control room after the successful launch. "...This is your moment."

She continued to congratulate her team on being "part of a first."

"It is not by chance that you are here today. ...You have earned your place in the room. You have earned this moment. You have earned your place in history," she said. "...It doesn't come along very often – once in a career maybe, but we are all part of something incredibly special, the first launch of Artemis."

"What have you done today will inspire generations to come. So, thank you for your resilience," she continued. "...the harder the climb, the better the view. We showed the Space Coast tonight what a beautiful view it is, so congratulations."

Blackwell-Thompson then kicked off the celebration with a NASA tradition – cutting her tie. It's a customary practice completed by launch directors, test directors and engineers after their first launch, according to NASA. The necktie is usually cut off shortly after liftoff by a manager at Kennedy Space Center in front of the entire launch team.

Continuing with the tradition of the tie-cutting, former Space Shuttle launch director, Mike Leinbach, cuts the tie of Kennedy's first female launch director, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson.



The tradition signifies the first time in a console position after a successful launch. pic.twitter.com/3nrLWRU4Lr — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) November 16, 2022

A "couple of legends" had the honor of helping Blackwell-Thompson out on her occasion, former Space Shuttle launch director Mike Leinbach

Former Space Shuttle launch director Mike Leinbach had the opportunity to conduct the customary practice for Blackwell-Thompson, cutting her tie just a few inches up from the bottom. He also cut her tie in 2008 when she had her first successful launch of the Space Shuttle Endeavour as STS-126 NASA Test Director.

'Beans are Go': NASA Chief Test Director Norm Carlson holds up a banner in the firing room after the successful launch of STS-26, informing the launch team that it's time to eat. NASA

And this isn't the only tradition NASA has. Another post-launch custom at the Kennedy Space Center is eating beans. This tradition has been around since 1981 when former Test Director Chief Norm Carlson brought a "small crock pot of northern beans for his hungry staff." It's so well-loved that team members have even made signs saying "beans are go" to hold up after a successful liftoff.

Got to partake in the post launch cornbread and beans!#Artemis #NASA pic.twitter.com/qOEabBn5tS — Jared Frankle (@JFrankleKSC) November 16, 2022

According to Kennedy Test and Operations Support Contract Specialist Jared Frankle, that tradition came into fully play after the Artemis launch as well.

"This popular tradition wafted the aroma of launch success through air ducts, into the elevators, out the automatic doors and into the parking lot," NASA says.