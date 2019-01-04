Nancy Pelosi gives first network sit-down interview as Speaker on "Sunday Morning"

In her first network sit-down interview since becoming Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi talks with "CBS Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, a conversation that will be broadcast Sunday, January 6.

Pelosi, the 17-term Democratic Congresswoman from California, previously served as Speaker from 2007 to 2011. She picked up the gavel again on Thursday, after the Democrats swept into control of the House, gaining 40 seats in last November's midterm elections.

A preview of Pauley's interview will be broadcast tonight (January 4) on the "CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" and on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service.

The full interview will also stream on CBSN on Sunday.

Special Report: Nancy Pelosi elected speaker of the House

"Sunday Morning," hosted by Jane Pauley, is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and repeated at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).



For more info: