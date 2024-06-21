4 shot during repass service at Salvation Army center in south Chicago suburbs

4 people shot during memorial service in south Chicago suburbs 4 people shot during memorial service in south Chicago suburbs 03:28

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Four people were shot when gunmen opened fired during a service at a Salvation Army community center in Blue Island, Illinois, Friday afternoon, a suburb of Chicago.

Blue Island police said a repass service was under way at the Salvation Army Cross Generations Worship & Community Center, at 2900 W. 127th St., for Princess Jamya Bell, 19, who was shot and killed as an unintended target on June 3.

The worship and community center was filled with Bell's friends, family, and loved ones at the time.

Around 3:30 p.m. local time, a vehicle pulled up, and multiple gunmen opened fire in the direction of the building, police said. One person at the service who had a concealed carry permit returned fire, police said.

It was not yet known late Friday whether the shooting was retaliatory in nature. But Bell's grandfather, Kenneth Allison, believes it was.

"There's a lot of young people, and they're upset because my granddaughter — you know, they loved her, and then of course, some of her friends are wanting revenge," said Allison. "So I guess this is all retaliation."

Four people were wounded in the shooting. Two went to area hospitals with minor wounds and a third with critical injuries, and were taken to area hospitals by first responders.

These victims were brought to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where public safety staffers were seen at the emergency entrance.

One more victim self-tranpsorted to Roseland Community Hospital.

"If this is indeed a retaliatory incident—we do not know for sure yet, but obviously, this area has seen so many of these," said Blue Island City Administrator Tom Wogan, "and it's always tragic, and it's always sad, and to see that sadness doubled on top of itself is terrible."

In the parking lot of the Salvation Army center — on Minnesota Avenue, just off Francisco Avenue — a cluster of evidence markers were seen on the pavement following the shooting, along with shattered glass in the entryway.

A woman who works at a nearby daycare said everyone was safe there, but she told CBS Chicago she heard as many as 10 gunshots and saw two men running down an alley trying to hide. The daycare employee said she also heard there was a car full of bullet holes on the street.

Meanwhile, a nearby car dealership, Napleton Lincoln, was locked down. A representative of the dealership said rounds came through, but did not hit anything.

Late Friday, CBS Chicago witnessed the arrest of two people from Chopper 2 about a block away from the shooting scene. Police confirmed one person was in custody late Friday.