Manhunt after multiple people are found shot dead in 2 houses in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Multiple people were found shot and killed in two different homes in Joliet Monday afternoon, police said.

Joliet police said at 3 p.m., detectives and officers had launched a homicide investigation in connection with multiple people found dead in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road.

The scene is just a few blocks from the busy intersection of Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue – and also right near Ascension St. Joseph Hospital and Joliet West High School.

Joliet police said they are looking for Romeo Nance, who is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412.

Nance's prior arrest records indicated that he also listed an address on Acres Road as his home address when he was arrest for aggravated discharge of a weapon involving a woman. Court records indicate Nance was out on body in connection with that 2023 shooting case, and is still awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, a red Toyota Camry with the same license plate as the one referenced in connection with the Monday discovery was also identified as being involved in two shootings on Sunday – one of which left a man dead.

At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, the Will County Sheriff's office was called to the Pheasant Run Apartments, off Pheasant Run Road in unincorporated Joliet Township, where they found a man bleeding on the ground from a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old man, who was originally from Nigeria and had lived in the United States for about three years, was rushed to an area hospital and died.

His identity has not been released.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 42-year-old man had been shot in the leg in the 200 block of Davis Street in Joliet. That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Will County Sheriff's office said these earlier incidents appeared random – and the two victims were not connected. However, according to the sheriff's office, the same car with the same license plate associated with Nance was spotted at both scenes.

Police said Nance should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Nance should call the police immediately.