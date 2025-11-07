We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The recent Fed rate cuts have made a measurable difference for homebuyers — especially those financing larger home purchases. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Federal Reserve's consecutive rate cuts in September and October have finally delivered some relief to prospective homebuyers who've been wrestling with stubbornly high mortgage loan costs over the last couple of years. Mortgage rates dropped to a three-year low just prior to the Fed's October announcement, and while rates have edged up slightly since then, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate currently sits at just 6.22%. That's a meaningful decline from the 7%-plus rates that dominated the first quarter of the year, signaling that the market is slowly shifting in borrowers' favor.

For homebuyers who are eyeing mortgage loans in the $800,000 range — a common price point in major metropolitan areas and competitive markets — even modest interest rate changes can translate into hundreds of dollars in monthly savings and drastically more over time. And, with housing market affordability still stretched thin across much of the country, understanding exactly what you'll pay each month on an $800,000 mortgage loan is critical to making informed decisions about when and where to buy.

So what do those payments actually look like at today's rates, and how do they compare to what borrowers would have paid for the same mortgage loan just a few months ago? That's what we'll outline below.

Find out how affordable your mortgage loan could be if you borrow now.

Here are the monthly payments on an $800,000 mortgage following the Fed's October rate cut

The monthly cost of an $800,000 mortgage varies significantly depending on when you lock in your rate and which loan term you choose. To put today's rates in perspective, it's helpful to compare them against where rates stood at the beginning of this year, when they hit recent highs, and in October 2024, right around the time the Fed made its widely anticipated rate cut. These comparisons reveal just how much the rate environment has shifted in borrowers' favor over the past several months.

For traditional 15- and 30-year conventional fixed mortgage loans, which remain some of the most popular options for homebuyers, here's how the costs stack up for an $800,000 mortgage loan at today's rates:

30-year fixed mortgage at 6.22%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $4,910.14 at this rate.

The monthly principal and interest payment would be $4,910.14 at this rate. 15-year fixed mortgage at 5.50%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $6,536.67 at this rate.

These lower rates reflect the impact of the Fed's most recent rate cut, which has gradually filtered into borrowing costs. While payments on large loans like these still represent a significant monthly commitment, today's figures mark a noticeable improvement over what buyers faced earlier in 2025.

At the start of the year, borrowing was considerably more expensive. Mortgage rates were hovering above 7% for 30-year fixed mortgage loans, putting heavy pressure on affordability for buyers. Here's what the payments for that same loan amount would have looked like with the average rates available in January 2025:

30-year fixed mortgage at 7.04%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $5,343.93 at this rate.

The monthly principal and interest payment would be $5,343.93 at this rate. 15-year fixed mortgage at 6.27%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $6,868.11 at this rate.

Compared to current averages, today's borrowers are paying roughly $434 less per month on a 30-year mortgage loan and about $331 less per month on a 15-year mortgage loan. Over time, those differences can translate into tens of thousands of dollars in total savings.

And, this time last year, mortgage rates had begun easing slightly from their 2023 peaks, but they were still high by historical standards. Here's what the monthly payments on an $800,000 mortgage loan would have been in October 2024:

30-year fixed mortgage at 6.72%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $5,172.84 at this rate.

The monthly principal and interest payment would be $5,172.84 at this rate. 15-year fixed mortgage at 5.99%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $6,746.53 at this rate.

Those rates were somewhat lower than what borrowers saw in early 2025 but remain higher than today's averages. Compared to October 2024, borrowers locking in a mortgage rate now are saving about $263 per month on a 30-year mortgage loan and about $210 per month on a 15-year mortgage loan.

Taken together, these comparisons show how the Fed's two rate cuts in 2025 have made a measurable difference, especially for borrowers financing larger home purchases.

Explore your mortgage loan options and lock in a top rate today.

How much does it cost to refinance an $800,000 mortgage loan at today's rates?

If you locked in a mortgage earlier this year when rates were at their peak, or even a few months ago at slightly elevated levels, refinancing could be a smart financial move that puts hundreds of dollars back in your pocket each month. To determine if refinancing makes sense for your situation, here's what the monthly payments on an $800,000 mortgage refinance loan would look like at today's average refinancing rates:

30-year refinance at 6.50%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $5,056.54 at this rate.

The monthly principal and interest payment would be $5,056.54 at this rate. 15-year refinance at 5.83%: The monthly principal and interest payment would be $6,677.60 at this rate.

The challenge with refinancing, though, often comes down to closing costs. You'll typically pay between 2% and 5% of your loan amount in fees, which means $16,000 to $40,000 on an $800,000 refinance. To figure out if it's worth it, divide your closing costs by your monthly savings to find your break-even point. If you plan to stay in the home longer than that period, refinancing makes financial sense. If you might move or refinance again before breaking even, though, you could lose money on the deal.

The bottom line

The Fed's October rate cut has brought a modest but meaningful drop in mortgage rates, helping buyers and homeowners save money compared to earlier this year. At current levels, payments on an $800,000 mortgage are down by a few hundred dollars per month compared with both January 2025 and late 2024.

While affordability challenges remain, especially in high-cost housing markets, today's lower rates are a welcome change for those looking to buy or refinance. And, borrowers who take the time to shop around and lock in a competitive rate while the Fed's rate-cut momentum continues could save thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.