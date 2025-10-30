Mortgage rates are the lowest they've been since 2022. Here's how to get one even lower now.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple ways to get a mortgage interest rate below today's average 6.13% now. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

While it may still feel like mortgage interest rates in the 4% to 5% range are still a ways off, the reality is that rates are slowly but noticeably declining again.

Case in point: Mortgage rates have been declining for much of 2025. After starting the year averaging over 7%, rates on Thursday again moved back to a three-year low of 6.13%. That opens new opportunities both for homebuyers previously stuck on the sidelines waiting for rates to become more affordable and homeowners looking to refinance their high rates.

However, just because mortgage rates are the lowest they've been since 2022, it doesn't automatically make them worth pursuing. If buyers can find ways to get a rate even lower than that 6.13%, however, even in the high 5% range, it may be worth acting. Fortunately, there are ways in which buyers can do just that. Below, we'll break down three strategies to consider right now.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

How to get a mortgage rate lower than today's average now

For many buyers, a huge difference in mortgage rates isn't required. Just a slightly lower rate of 25 basis points can justify action and lead to affordability. Here's how to get a rate lower than that average 6.13% right now:

Add mortgage points

Mortgage points function as a fee that buyers pay lenders to secure a rate lower than what's offered. Many lenders will list rates on their websites with these fees already accounted for, which is a large part of the reason why you see lower rates on their site than traditional averages. And while these fees may be less than ideal to pay, you'll typically have the option to roll them into your overall loan amount or pay them up front during the closing process.

Either way, it can result in a mortgage rate 25 basis points to 50 basis points lower than what you'd otherwise receive. That means the 6.13% average is now 5.88% or 5.63%, justifying enough savings in your new mortgage payments to make it worth paying.

Learn more about buying mortgage points online here.

Consider an adjustable-rate mortgage

You may be able to get an interest rate under 6% without having to pay any additional costs. Sounds too good to be true? It doesn't have to be if you pursue an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) now, with many lenders offering rates in the high 5% range. The catch here is that this is adjustable, so after a certain period (frequently five, seven or 10 years) the rate will adjust based on market conditions.

That can be risky for those homeowners who are unsure about what the climate would look like at that point, but it can be a cost-effective way to get started with a mortgage now. And it's important to remember that an ARM can be refinanced into a fixed-rate loan in the future, should you want to get ahead of any adverse rate changes in a few years.

Make a large down payment

Have you been patiently waiting for the mortgage rate climate to change? Have you been saving a lot of money in the interim? If so, consider making a large down payment on your home of more than the traditional 20% lenders require without private mortgage insurance being tacked on. By doing so, not only will you have a smaller mortgage balance to pay down each month, but you'll reduce your loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and encourage lenders to offer a better rate than they would with buyers putting down 20% or less.

The bottom line

With the right strategy, savvy homebuyers can make today's lower mortgage interest rates even more affordable. By evaluating their mortgage point and ARM options and by making a large down payment, buyers can easily secure a rate under 6% now. But remember that mortgage rates change daily, so if you're close to where you want to be in terms of interest rates, it makes sense to be aggressive now. It's been a long time since mortgage rates were available in the 5% range, so you'll want to take advantage now that they're accessible again.