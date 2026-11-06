Mom of viral 3-year-old soccer star speaks out about police being called to game

Martasia Griffin has her hands full with her 3-year-old son, Nevada. But not in the way most mothers do. Instead, she's busy juggling her young soccer phenom's talent, training and incoming business inquiries.

"I do handle most of his email, business calls. He has a lot of deals," Griffin told "CBS Mornings." "I don't really want to get him into business, (but) soccer is really expensive and people have fell in love with him. I don't want to shy away from people actually loving him."

Nevada Pierre already had a large social media following, but drew national media attention last month when organizers at a youth soccer game called 911 and body camera footage from the incident went viral. His mother claims the youth soccer director called police simply because they wanted to kick him out for being so much better than the other players. However, in the 911 audio the youth league director said Nevada's parents were being disruptive.

"He's really advanced compared to the other ones. He's scoring a lot of goals, but he's pushing the kids and scoring," the director was seen saying on police body camera video.

Martasia Griffin CBS News

The league director continues to say he had told the kids not to push while they're playing, and that there was another incident with Nevada's parents a few weeks earlier when he swapped some of the players out, including Nevada.

"He made the one goal that was so fast and they stopped the game and parents, director, coaches all got in one circle without me and his father," Griffin told "CBS Mornings." "So when I approached him about like, if this conversation is about my son, are you all stopping the game about my son, I should be included."

Griffin said she and Pierre's father, Don, were not being disruptive: "No. I'm just trying to talk to (the league's director) about, 'What can we do to fix it?'"

Nevada's mother said she doesn't believe race was behind the 911 call or behind the director, who is Black, trying to kick him out of the match.

"I won't pull the race card," Griffin said. "I wouldn't say it's too much about race. It's jealousy. And it's nothing that I was going to stop Nevada from doing. I wouldn't dim his light."

Griffin said they regularly arrived to games after they had started, for the sake of the other children.

"We showed up late all the time so we could give other kids chances on purpose, because I didn't want Nevada to feel left out, right? They kept taking him out like he's a professional soccer player because other kids need a chance," she told "CBS Mornings."

The media attention, largely in support of Nevada, from personalities including YouTube star Ms. Rachel, has his mother very busy with business dealings.

Nevada Pierre CBS News

Griffin said she has a meeting Wednesday with Roc Nation, the management company founded by Jay-Z. The group is sending Nevada on a training trip to Spain next month.

After the incident, former U.S. men's national team striker Eddie Johnson invited Nevada to train at his EJE7 Soccer Academy in Orlando on a full scholarship.

"Literally, it's like a former great player, reincarnated into his body," Johnson told "CBS Mornings." "I see so many similarities to, you know, the late great Pele, Neymar, the Ronaldinhos of the world."

He continued, "He shouldn't be dribbling or running with the ball with that type of control and that type of coordination at that age."

Griffin told CBS News the family does not plan to take legal action against the league and just wants to move on with Nevada's burgeoning soccer career.

"Nevada is a soccer player," his mom said. "He's more than a little boy that got the police called on him."

"He'll become the youngest professional soccer player — break the world record," Griffin added.