Ms. Rachel and Mr. Aron reflect on their parenting experiences while offering tools to help families at bedtime

YouTube star and child educator Rachel Accurso — better known as Ms. Rachel — and her husband, Mr. Aron, are helping provide struggling parents with resources while admitting that things don't always go as planned.

The popular duo, beloved by toddlers and young children, draw on their own experiences as parents of a 7-year-old boy and 8-month-old girl.

"Sometimes it works with our kids and sometimes it doesn't," Rachel Accurso laughingly told "CBS Mornings" in an interview on Tuesday.

"I have to admit when we were on a plane, we tried the Mr. Aron and Ms. Rachel live show for her," she recalled about their daughter. "We were singing in the aisles and tap dancing. She wouldn't have it, so we had to pull out the video on the plane for our own child," she added.

New book aims to help with bedtime routines

Their new book, "Ms. Rachel and Bean and the Bedtime Routine," aims to help families with their nighttime routines.

"We've struggled with bedtime and we like to write things for the kids, but also model for the parents within the book. So we kind of go through the whole routine with Bean and we found a visual checklist really helpful with our son, so we try and share ideas that we found helpful," Rachel Accurso said.

She added that routines, when possible, are important for kids.

"Like any parents, we have times where it gets off sometimes, like maybe you go on a vacation or you have a transition to school and it kind of gets off, but routines help kids feel safe, secure, and so getting back to kind of sameness, it can really help them feel that."

Aron Accurso said as busy parents themselves, the ideas for their new books usually come while they're on the go.

"We're writing the book in our notes app, and saying 'what do you think of this couplet?' or 'how about giving Bean a choice for pajamas?' … and so we just catch little moments whenever we can," he said.

While the "Ms. Rachel" YouTube channel has more than 17 million subscribers and billions of views, the couple emphasized their most important job is being mom and dad.

"We do talk to our son about helping others and service and that we want to help kids around the world – just instill those values in him of being a helper," Rachel Accurso said.