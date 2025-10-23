Misty Copeland shares the one role that shaped her and the world of ballet

Misty Copeland, a trailblazing ballet dancer who shattered racial barriers in the performing arts, took her final bow as a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre on Wednesday night.

Copeland made history in 2015 when she became the first Black woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the history of the company, which was founded in 1939. Her farewell performance at Lincoln Center was a celebration of her transformative career, drawing stars and supporters from across the performing arts world.

In a preview for an upcoming "CBS Mornings" exclusive interview, Copeland was asked about a standout moment in her vast career.

"I think it was 'Firebird.' You know, I was still a soloist, and it was a really big deal for me as a black woman to be performing this role," she said.

She added, "I remember just knowing that the audience had completely shifted and changed that night. Seeing young and old and Black and brown and everything in between step into the theater because they felt that they could be in there, they were represented. They saw themselves, and that was a real shift in my career. I think it was a real shift in where we are in the ballet world today, and it happened that night."

Copeland's groundbreaking career has been characterized by expanding representation in classical ballet. Her journey from a late-blooming dancer to a principal performer has been credited for inspiring countless young artists.

